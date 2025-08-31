After the Texas Senate passes THC ban, is the bill stalled in the House?

Some Texas lawmakers have told CBS News Texas a bill that passed in the Senate to ban THC products and two other bills are either up in the air, stalled, or even dead.

Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick have been at odds on the Senate ban. While the Senate supports the ban on THC products, the Governor vetoed it after the regular legislative session. Abbott has said he wants to ban THC products for those younger than 21 but regulate the products to keep adults safe. In a recent interview, CBS News Correspondent Jason Allen asked the Governor what he would do if faced with another ban on THC. Abbott said, "I don't think we will be back in that same spot. I have been working with members of the Texas House. I think there's an agreement we need to ban it for children, ban synthetics. We want to make sure the products are safe. So, I think there is a pathway forward that will get passed."

During the second special session, the Senate passed its ban for a third time. The bill, SB 6, went to the House, and records show it was referred to the House Public Health Committee on August 20, where it has sat without a hearing.

In addition, Republican Representative Charlie Geren of Fort Worth filed HB 36, which bans THC products for those younger than 21. That legislation was referred to the same committee on August 18th and has not had a hearing. Still another bill, HB 6, which would regulate Hemp products, was filed by the Chairman of the House Public Health Committee, Gary Van Deaver, a Republican from New Boston. While it was also referred to his committee, no action has been taken on it. While some lawmakers have doubts about the potential success of the bills, Representative Van Deaver's Chief of Staff told CBS News Texas that discussions are ongoing.

The Lt. Governor spoke about the Senate ban on THC during a campaign-related news conference two weeks ago. "This is a dangerous drug we must ban. You can't regulate. If you regulate something, you legalize it. We passed the ban. That's where we stand, that's where we will always stand." The second special session is scheduled to end in mid-September, but some lawmakers believe it will end as early as next week.