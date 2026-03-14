North Texas dominates UIL with 13 state basketball titles

North Texas stamped its authority on the UIL state basketball championships, winning 13 of the 24 statewide titles, including eight boys crowns and five girls championships across all classifications.

The boys' field was the engine of the region's dominance, with North Crowley, Little Elm, Frisco Heritage, Mansfield Summit, Dallas Kimball, Dallas Carter, Dallas Madison, and Paradise sweeping all eight contests from Class 3A through Class 6A.

On the girls' side, North Texas added five more championships behind Lancaster, Denton Ryan, Argyle, Decatur, and Dallas Lincoln, each claiming its division to round out the region's 13‑title haul.

Lipan, a North Central Texas outpost about 55 miles from Fort Worth, delivered a rare boys‑girls championship sweep in 2A Division II.

On Saturday, players and coaches were celebrating their state titles.

Cam Lomax, Frisco Heritage guard: "It's so surreal right now, man. We put so much work for this. I'm so happy to be here, man….it means everything to me right now."

Tommy Brakel, North Crowley head coach: "These seniors have the same birthday as the last year that we won a state championship. They're 18, and it's been 18 years... so it's extra gratifying."

Emund Prichett, Mansfield Summit head coach: "This feels amazing. I'm so happy for the kids and our community. These kids deserved it, man. They worked their butt off every single day, they're coachable, and I mean, they just show up. I just want to let the state of Texas know that they're champions. I know they're champions every single day."

Here is a complete wrap-up of all the UIL Boys and Girls basketball winners for 2025-26:

Boys

6A Division 1 – North Crowley (North Texas) - 65-52 over Northside Brennan

6A Division 2 – Little Elm (North Texas) - 57-35 over Austin Westlake

5A Division 1 – Frisco Heritage (North Texas) - 60-47 over Beaumont Westbrook

5A Division 2 – Mansfield Summit (North Texas) - 52-40 over Beaumont United

4A Division 1 – Dallas Kimball (North Texas) - 62-42 over Fort Bend Crawford

4A Division 2 – Dallas Carter (North Texas) - 67-41 over LaMarque

3A Division 1 – Dallas Madison (North Texas) - 70-59 over Orangefield

3A Division 2 – Paradise (North Texas) - 52-51 over Palestine Westwood

2A Division 1 – Panhandle (Texas Panhandle) - 61-58 over San Augustine

2A Division 2 – Lipan (North Central Texas) - 47-34 over Martin's Mill

1A Division 1 – Turkey Valley (Texas Panhandle) - 66-48 over Fayetteville

1A Division 2 – Jayton (West Texas) - 78-45 over Kennard

Girls

6A Division 1 – Humble Summer Creek (Southeast Texas) - 55-45 over Lewisville Flower Mound

6A Division 2 – Lancaster (North Texas) - 51-37 over Austin Westlake

5A Division 1 – Denton Ryan (North Texas) - 45-34 over Leander Glenn

5A Division 2 – Argyle (North Texas) - 51-42 over Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

4A Division 1 – Decatur (North Texas) - 58-54 (OT) over Waco LaVega

4A Division 2 – Dallas Lincoln (North Texas) - 77-49 over Fredericksburg

3A Division 1 – Hitchcock (Southeast Texas) - 60-46 over Shallowater

3A Division 2 – Wall (West Texas) - 49-34 over Nacogdoches Central Heights

2A Division 1 – Panhandle (Texas Panhandle) - 38-25 over Mason

2A Division 2 – Lipan (North Central Texas) - 42-35 over Martin's Mill

1A Division 1 – Broaddus (East Texas) - 52-42 over Clyde Eula

1A Division 2 – Nazareth (Texas Panhandle) - 43-28 over Saltillo

Source for results: UIL