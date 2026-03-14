North Texas dominates UIL with 13 state basketball titles
North Texas stamped its authority on the UIL state basketball championships, winning 13 of the 24 statewide titles, including eight boys crowns and five girls championships across all classifications.
The boys' field was the engine of the region's dominance, with North Crowley, Little Elm, Frisco Heritage, Mansfield Summit, Dallas Kimball, Dallas Carter, Dallas Madison, and Paradise sweeping all eight contests from Class 3A through Class 6A.
On the girls' side, North Texas added five more championships behind Lancaster, Denton Ryan, Argyle, Decatur, and Dallas Lincoln, each claiming its division to round out the region's 13‑title haul.
Lipan, a North Central Texas outpost about 55 miles from Fort Worth, delivered a rare boys‑girls championship sweep in 2A Division II.
On Saturday, players and coaches were celebrating their state titles.
Cam Lomax, Frisco Heritage guard: "It's so surreal right now, man. We put so much work for this. I'm so happy to be here, man….it means everything to me right now."
Tommy Brakel, North Crowley head coach: "These seniors have the same birthday as the last year that we won a state championship. They're 18, and it's been 18 years... so it's extra gratifying."
Emund Prichett, Mansfield Summit head coach: "This feels amazing. I'm so happy for the kids and our community. These kids deserved it, man. They worked their butt off every single day, they're coachable, and I mean, they just show up. I just want to let the state of Texas know that they're champions. I know they're champions every single day."
Here is a complete wrap-up of all the UIL Boys and Girls basketball winners for 2025-26:
Boys
- 6A Division 1 – North Crowley (North Texas) - 65-52 over Northside Brennan
- 6A Division 2 – Little Elm (North Texas) - 57-35 over Austin Westlake
- 5A Division 1 – Frisco Heritage (North Texas) - 60-47 over Beaumont Westbrook
- 5A Division 2 – Mansfield Summit (North Texas) - 52-40 over Beaumont United
- 4A Division 1 – Dallas Kimball (North Texas) - 62-42 over Fort Bend Crawford
- 4A Division 2 – Dallas Carter (North Texas) - 67-41 over LaMarque
- 3A Division 1 – Dallas Madison (North Texas) - 70-59 over Orangefield
- 3A Division 2 – Paradise (North Texas) - 52-51 over Palestine Westwood
- 2A Division 1 – Panhandle (Texas Panhandle) - 61-58 over San Augustine
- 2A Division 2 – Lipan (North Central Texas) - 47-34 over Martin's Mill
- 1A Division 1 – Turkey Valley (Texas Panhandle) - 66-48 over Fayetteville
- 1A Division 2 – Jayton (West Texas) - 78-45 over Kennard
Girls
- 6A Division 1 – Humble Summer Creek (Southeast Texas) - 55-45 over Lewisville Flower Mound
- 6A Division 2 – Lancaster (North Texas) - 51-37 over Austin Westlake
- 5A Division 1 – Denton Ryan (North Texas) - 45-34 over Leander Glenn
- 5A Division 2 – Argyle (North Texas) - 51-42 over Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
- 4A Division 1 – Decatur (North Texas) - 58-54 (OT) over Waco LaVega
- 4A Division 2 – Dallas Lincoln (North Texas) - 77-49 over Fredericksburg
- 3A Division 1 – Hitchcock (Southeast Texas) - 60-46 over Shallowater
- 3A Division 2 – Wall (West Texas) - 49-34 over Nacogdoches Central Heights
- 2A Division 1 – Panhandle (Texas Panhandle) - 38-25 over Mason
- 2A Division 2 – Lipan (North Central Texas) - 42-35 over Martin's Mill
- 1A Division 1 – Broaddus (East Texas) - 52-42 over Clyde Eula
- 1A Division 2 – Nazareth (Texas Panhandle) - 43-28 over Saltillo
Source for results: UIL