Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas to enjoy a warm-up after this past week's bitter cold

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Warmer days ahead in North Texas
Warmer days ahead in North Texas 03:09

We are watching a weak disturbance coming out of New Mexico. It passes over us overnight. Take a look at the time sequence of Futurecast below. The best chance for some light rain would be overnight into tomorrow morning right around the start of the Fort Worth Marathon.

download.png
download.png
download.png

Temperatures will be above freezing but cool at the start of the Fort Worth Marathon. Light rain is expected to move east shortly after the race begins, with minimal wind.

download.png

We are climbing out of the coldest weather of the winter. Highs today remain well below normal for this time of year, 11 degrees below normal, but it is the warmest afternoon since last Monday. Tuesday's high was recorded at midnight, with temperatures dropping to the low 40s by the end of the afternoon. 

download.png

Wednesday through Friday saw record-low maximum temperatures, marking the coldest days ever recorded for those dates. Today began in the 20s (27 degrees), a chilly start for those running the 10k or 5k. This morning marked the seventh consecutive freezing morning, including the coldest temperatures of the winter.

download.png

Looking at the 10-day forecast, this might be the last freeze of the winter.

download.png

The count would end at 30, which is around average for the cold season. The coldest temperature this winter was 12 degrees last Thursday morning. It can get much worse; the minus 2 degrees recorded in the winter of 2020-2021 was the coldest temperature since 1948.

download.png

The count would end at 30, which is around average for the cold season. The coldest temperature this winter was 12 degrees last Thursday morning. It can get much worse; the minus 2 degrees recorded in the winter of 2020-2021 was the coldest temperature since 1948. 

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.