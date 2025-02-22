North Texas to enjoy a warm-up after this past week's bitter cold

We are watching a weak disturbance coming out of New Mexico. It passes over us overnight. Take a look at the time sequence of Futurecast below. The best chance for some light rain would be overnight into tomorrow morning right around the start of the Fort Worth Marathon.

Temperatures will be above freezing but cool at the start of the Fort Worth Marathon. Light rain is expected to move east shortly after the race begins, with minimal wind.

We are climbing out of the coldest weather of the winter. Highs today remain well below normal for this time of year, 11 degrees below normal, but it is the warmest afternoon since last Monday. Tuesday's high was recorded at midnight, with temperatures dropping to the low 40s by the end of the afternoon.

Wednesday through Friday saw record-low maximum temperatures, marking the coldest days ever recorded for those dates. Today began in the 20s (27 degrees), a chilly start for those running the 10k or 5k. This morning marked the seventh consecutive freezing morning, including the coldest temperatures of the winter.

Looking at the 10-day forecast, this might be the last freeze of the winter.

The count would end at 30, which is around average for the cold season. The coldest temperature this winter was 12 degrees last Thursday morning. It can get much worse; the minus 2 degrees recorded in the winter of 2020-2021 was the coldest temperature since 1948.

