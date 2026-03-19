La Madeleine treats Dallas 9-year-old after heartfelt restaurant review

What started as a simple school assignment has turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a third grader in Dallas.

Nine-year-old Katherine Peel wrote a five-star restaurant review of La Madeleine for her school newspaper, The Patriot Press.

"I love to write, that's why I wrote the report," Katherine said.

"It's just always been one of my favorite restaurants. The food is great. The style is great. I just like everything about it," she said.

Her review, full of detail and enthusiasm, didn't just stay in the classroom. After her dad shared it on LinkedIn, it caught the attention of the Dallas-based bakery cafe (read her full review below).

Soon after, Katherine received an invitation: a behind-the-scenes visit to the restaurant.

"Everybody appreciated it and they wanted me to come here and have a treat," she said.

But it turned into much more than that.

Katherine and her sisters were invited into the kitchen, where she met the culinary team and even had the chance to share ideas for the restaurant's kids menu. "One of my ideas was ... a half-hollowed out croissant with grilled chicken in it," she said.

For Penny Shaheen, head of culinary at La Madeleine, Katherine's review stood out immediately.

"When I read her review, honestly, it was like the biggest compliment ever," Shaheen said. "It brought back memories … the special times and those warm moments that you can have."

Moments like those are part of what makes the restaurant meaningful for many families across North Texas.

For Katherine, the experience is one she says she'll never forget.

"This is the only time I've ever had an experience like this and I'm just really happy about it," she said.

A reminder that sometimes, a simple story written for a school newspapers can open doors — and maybe even help shape a menu.

Katherine Peel's review of La Madeline

Katherine's Review:"A Restaurant Review of La Madeleine Bakery & Cafe"

La Madeleine is a fast-casual French restaurant. From the moment you enter, you are fascinated by the beauty of French countryside style. When you walk in, you are greeted warmly by the waiters' happy "Bonjour, good day!"

The pastry case is filled with the most delectable desserts imaginable. From chocolate cake to tiramisu to the most complex fruity tarts, this array is always a delight to my eyes.

My personal favorite is the creamy pesto pasta with chicken. It is a mixture of chicken, creamy pesto sauce, and penne noodles. They also serve breakfast all day! That certainly is a crowd-pleaser.

I also enjoy their variety of soups and salads — especially Caesar salad and French onion soup. There is a fireplace in the middle which is open on each side! It has even appeared in my happiest of dreams.

This may seem silly, but there is one thing I must tell you about the bathroom: there are French lessons!

I recommend this restaurant for everyone who may read this. I give it 5 stars. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️