North Texas teen Carson James headed to the Masters, but not without some Whataburger

PROSPER (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Carson James has dreamed of this moment since the day he was introduced to the game of golf.

The 13-year-old from Prosper has qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship that will be held this Sunday. He's one of 80 competitors nationwide who will take part in the event.

James will compete on the same course at the Masters, where other North Texas greats like Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler claimed the green jacket.

His dad, Chris James, was also a standout golfer at the University of Oklahoma. And through the years, it has become the family's unofficial university and where the teen plans to attend as well.

But first, he has a date with destiny.

At Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in McKinney—James' home course—the teen shed some light on his secret recipe for victory. Before each round, he has to have the same order from Whataburger:

A plain hamburger with only pickles and no cheese

Large fries

Large lemonade

Unfortunately, James has discovered there are no Whataburger locations in the Augusta, Georgia area, but he says some sausage and eggs will suffice as his pre-competition meal.

You can watch the Masters Tournament on CBS April 6 through April 9.