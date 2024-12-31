North Texas will get sunshine and mild temperatures to start out the new year

Prepare your pets, pipes and plants for colder temps in North Texas next week

NORTH TEXAS — New Year's Eve will feel a bit chilly due to a cold front that blew through North Texas on Monday. Temperatures will quickly dip into the 40s as the clock strikes midnight on Tuesday. Conditions will stay clear throughout the night, and a slight breeze is expected. Be sure to bundle up for any outdoor activities planned.

As for New Year's Day and through the rest of the week, high pressure will dominate in the upper levels of the atmosphere, allowing for plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures to start 2025.

However, a big pattern shift is expected by the end of the weekend. Sunday an Arctic front will bring a huge temperature decrease as well as a chance for some rain for the eastern counties.

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on the cold plunge next week. Temperatures in the morning are likely to be at or below freezing for several days. Now is the time to prepare for the cold weather and have a plan to protect plants, pets, and pipes.

As for this week, soak in the sun and enjoy the fabulous start to 2025.