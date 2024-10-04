Watch CBS News
North Texas enjoys sunny skies before slightly cooler temperatures return next week

By Brittany Rainey

North Texans woke up to a touch of mugginess and clear skies on Friday.

Temperatures will warm from the 60s and low 70s to the lower 90s this afternoon, so plan for another sunny day.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Friday afternoon. 

People with upper respiratory issues, such as asthma, should minimize time outdoors, as conditions will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Expect a warm and clear evening, perfect for Friday Night Lights.

High pressure continues to dominate the region through the upcoming week, keeping North Texas rain free.

A weak dry front moves through on Monday, lowering humidity and temperatures a few degrees.

Crisp and refreshing mornings return starting Tuesday.

