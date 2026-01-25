Mavs vs. Bucks game postponed due to winter storm

The Dallas Mavericks will not fly to Milwaukee to face the Bucks due to the winter storm sweeping across the country.

Airlines have canceled more than 10,000 U.S. flights for Sunday, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.

This is the second NBA game postponed due to the weather on Sunday. The league did not announce a new date for the game.

The Mavs lost to Luka Doncic and the Lakers 116-110 on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center. Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists. Max Christie, who came to Dallas along with injured 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis in the trade for Doncic, scored 24 points. Naji Marshall had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Dallas' season-best four-game winning streak ended.

Doncic didn't have to deal with the same emotions as his return to Dallas last season, when he wept on the bench during a tribute video before he was introduced. The NBA's scoring leader was 14 of 15 on free throws.

The Mavs are next set to play against the Timberwolves in Dallas on Wednesday.