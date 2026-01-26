How much snow did the winter storm bring? See lists of snowfall totals.

The winter storm that brought dangerous weather to much of the country over the weekend dumped snowfall totals higher than 20 inches in multiple states. As millions dig out, and frigid temperatures set in, many are wondering: How much snow did we actually get?

Bonito Lake, New Mexico reported 31 inches of snow accumulation after the storm hit there before heading across the South and Midwest and then moving through the Northeast on Sunday into Monday. In some parts of the country, more snowfall is expected.

Here are the highest snowfall totals reported from Saturday morning to Monday morning, listed by region.

Snow totals

Parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinois reported around 14 inches of snow. Cities in Pennsylvania reported 20 inches or more, while some cities in New York and Massachusetts saw upward of 22 inches.

In the Southern Plains, Bonito Lake, New Mexico, topped the list with 31 inches of snow.

Locations in the Southern Plains with the highest snowfall totals as of Jan. 26, 2026. CBS News

More than 14 inches of snow piled up in parts of Missouri and Illinois.

Locations in the Mississippi Valley region with the highest snowfall totals as of Jan. 26, 2026. CBS News

In the Ohio Valley region, snow totals came close to 2 feet in some areas. New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, topped the list with 23 inches of accumulation.

Locations in the Ohio Valley with the highest snowfall totals as of Jan. 26, 2026. CBS News

Many communities in the Northeast are buried under more than 20 inches of snow, with some of the highest totals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York's Hudson Valley.

Locations in the Northeast with the highest snowfall totals as of Jan. 26, 2026. CBS News

More snow in the forecast

Additional snowfall is forecast for Monday in the Northeast and Midwest, spanning from parts of Wisconsin and Michigan to Pennsylvania, New York and up to Maine, while also hitting West Virginia.

"The storm will produce heavy snow over the Northeast and patches of rain/freezing rain over parts of the Mid-Atlantic," the National Weather Service says. "Snow will also develop along the Appalachians on Monday."

Map shows areas with additional snow in the forecast for Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, as a major winter storm moves east. CBS News

"Frigid temperatures will impact the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. this week, and numerous record lows are forecast," it says.