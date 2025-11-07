SNAP demand surges in North Texas as food banks expand outreach

The North Texas Food Bank says roughly 460,000 people in its 12‑county service area rely on SNAP benefits. Half of them are children, and the need is tremendous.

"Even before the shutdown, in our 12‑county area and all of North Texas, we'd been seeing a higher demand because of the cost of living," NTFB's Clarissa Clarke said.

USDA promises full November benefits

In a letter sent to state SNAP directors, the USDA said the Food and Nutrition Service is working to implement full benefits this month, in compliance with a court order. It also advises state agencies with questions to reach out to their regional FNS representative. Read the USDA letter here.

Here locally, officials are waiting for more information from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which manages the program in the state. CBS News Texas asked when recipients can expect to see the funds.

"I think hopefully it will move a little faster now that the USDA has announced that they will be paying in full," Clarke said. "I think what was slowing it down was when they were going to do partial payment because their systems are not set up for that."

Homeless shelter expands food access

In McKinney, The Samaritan Inn helps people experiencing homelessness. CEO Jill Scigliano says financial instability, like having trouble affording food, can often be one of the first warning signs. Learn more about The Samaritan Inn.

Now, the shelter is expanding its outreach with a grocery‑store‑style food pantry and emergency assistance programs that were previously run by the Community Lifeline Center, also based in McKinney.

"The Food Access Program allows access to food for those who need assistance with their monthly groceries, and this includes individuals who are not homeless," Scigliano said. "It's important to remember that SNAP benefits go to individuals who are working, who are caretakers, individuals who have chronic illness, individuals over 65, so it really does reach a broad swath of individuals."

Dallas College hosts food distribution events

The North Texas Food Bank says in response to the situation with SNAP, Dallas College is hosting two food distribution events tomorrow at Mountain View and the Pleasant Grove Center. The events will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anyone in need can attend. Event details here.

For donations, visit ntfb.org.