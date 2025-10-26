SNAP benefits will run out soon, impacting millions of Texas residents as shutdown drags on

The ongoing government shutdown is now the second longest in history. It will become the longest on record on Day 36, which would be Nov. 5, unless enough Senate Democrats join Republicans in voting to reopen the government.

About 730,000 federal employees are working and not getting paid, including TSA agents at airports and air traffic controllers. About 670,000 other federal employees have been furloughed, meaning they are not working and not being paid.

SNAP benefits could run out in Texas if shutdown continues

If the shutdown continues past Oct. 27, funding for the SNAP food assistance program will run out in Texas, meaning benefits will not be provided for November. That will impact 3.5 million Texans, including 1.7 million children, which reportedly translates to $614 million.

"It shouldn't be that you've got to go in your pocket later to get cash that's going to short your bill and go, 'one bill won't get paid today,' just to make sure your children and you have food," said Articia Jackson, a mother who uses a food pantry.

As a result, the North Texas Food Bank is expecting the need for assistance to grow, not just from those who count on the SNAP program, but from government employees who aren't being paid.

North Texas Food Bank preparing for increased demand

North Texas Food Bank Government Relations Officer Clarissa Clarke discussed the potential impacts in North Texas.

"The federal workers just received their last paycheck last week, so we haven't really seen an increase yet, but as time goes by, and if someone is out of SNAP benefits and they don't get the new ones in November, we will definitely see an increase in need," Clarke said. "Now, the North Texas Food Bank was able to purchase our USDA food in September through the end of the year, so there's no impact to getting our regular food, thank goodness. So we are committed to serving our neighbors and partner agencies and getting the food out to those in need. We will continue to do that."

When asked how quickly there would be an increased need at the food bank, Clarke responded: "The benefits go out on a rolling basis. So, depending on, you know, your application date and all that. So, there are some emergency funds in the state, and they will use those until they're used up, which they imagine would happen within, I believe, the next week or so...I imagine then, yes, we will start seeing an increase in, from our partner agencies."

In terms of what else is the food bank is doing to prepare for this scenario of increased demand, Clarke said while the benefits may be delayed, people should still apply for SNAP.

"We can also provide a number of resources," Clarke said. "Our social services officers do that, and we have, on our website, NTFB.org, it's a Find Assistance, and it's a map, and you put in your address, and it brings up all the partner agencies in your area, and when they serve, and who they serve and what kind of services they provide, which many of them, provide wraparound services."

Senate Republicans are working on a bill to pay essential government employees, such as TSA agents and air traffic controllers. Senate Democrats are developing a bill to pay all government employees. President Trump moved funding in the Pentagon to pay about two million active-duty U.S. military and reservists Oct. 15, but there isn't enough funding for them to get paid at the end of this month. Members of federal law enforcement are also getting paid.