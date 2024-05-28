Watch CBS News
Several North Texas schools cancel, delay classes after severe storms

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Garland ISD cancels classes amid severe storms
Garland ISD cancels classes amid severe storms 01:05

NORTH TEXAS – Storms are moving through North Texas, bringing damaging winds and flooding with it.

Several school districts and universities are closing or delaying classes as a result.

Garland ISD

Garland ISD canceled classes for May 28 due to the storms. Garland was within the track of a tornado warning earlier Tuesday morning.

The school district says the children who were picked up by their busses earlier in the morning will be taken to the closest Garland ISD campus until conditions are safe. Their last day of classees before summer break is May 30.

Irving ISD

Irving ISD busses are delayed 30 to 45 minutes, the school district says. School will operate normally.

UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas campus is closed until 12 p.m. The university asks that students and staff stay off campus while they assess damage from the storms.

DeSoto ISD

Classes at DeSoto ISD are delayed two hours.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Classes at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISDare delayed for two hours.

