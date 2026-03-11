North Texas police recruits learn new jiu-jitsu-based SafeWrap restraint technique, hoping to improve safety

Police recruits in North Texas are learning a new restraint technique based on jiu-jitsu designed to make encounters safer for both officers and suspects.

At the North Central Texas Council of Governments Regional Police Academy, these recruits are learning that new technique. Abigail Mendoza is one of the recruits.

"So, I've been hired with Southlake PD," said Mendoza.

Southlake is one of 27 North Texas police departments training recruits in a new restraint technique called SafeWrap.

"Again, being smaller, I don't have a lot of wasted energy," Mendoza said. "I feel in control, I feel confident, holding their legs or holding their arms, and wrapping around them."

Instead of forcing a subject face down on the ground while applying handcuffs, SafeWrap positions the person on their side, giving officers greater control while reducing risk. The traditional face-down technique has raised concerns in the past, particularly about breathing difficulties, injury to officers, and excessive force.

"We give a higher degree of safety to both the officer and the subject because we prevent escalation," said Charlie Fernandez, the SafeWrap instructor and director at Gracie Survival Tactics with Gracie University. "We take away the tactical advantages of the subject, so the subject doesn't have as much opportunity to attack or escape from the officer. So, by doing that, we give greater safety to everybody involved."

Fernandez said the technique was created just two years ago, but it's already being adopted by about 200 law enforcement agencies across the country. The technique draws on concepts and mechanics of jiu-jitsu.

"The recruits, when they go back to their departments, they will be certified to actually use this technique," Fernandez said.

The Regional Police Academy is the first academy in the nation to fully adopt and implement the de-escalation method.

"If we can minimize liability, minimize risk, minimize trauma, that's the whole point and that's what we want to do," said Christy Martinez, the director at the academy.

As for Mendoza, she said she's eager to put the training to work.

"I, of course, want to make them proud, and obviously wear the badge honorably, and just keep the community of Southlake safe," she said.