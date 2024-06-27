Watch CBS News
Cedar Hill, Duncanville police officers exchange fire with suspect who led them on a chase

By Steven Rosenbaum

Officers from the Cedar Hill and Duncanville police departments exchanged gunshots Wednesday night with a suspect who led them on a chase.

Just after 8 p.m., Cedar Hill officers started chasing a suspect who was driving on Joe Wilson Road near Pleasant Run Road, according to the Cedar Hill Police Department. The department did not say why officers wanted to stop the suspect. 

Duncanville Police Department officers also joined in the chase.

About 6 minutes later, the chase ended on Marvin D. Love Freeway near Wheatland Road in Dallas. Cedar Hill PD said the suspect got out of his car and started shooting at officers, who returned fire.

The suspect was hit and taken to a hospital. No officers were hurt. 

The Dallas Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

