North Texas pizzeria wins best in the Southwest: Detroit-style meets Texas flavor

The best pizza company in the Southwest was just announced by Pizza Today and a North Texas pizzeria took the prize.

Owner Greg Tierny brought the taste of Detroit deep-dish pizza to Texas about 5 years ago when he opened Motor City Pizza, located at 1425 FM 407 in Lewisville.

Tierney is known for more than just Detroit-style pies. He's a lifelong sports fanatic with a creative streak, crafting pizzas to mark big moments — and, according to the Pizza Today award: dedication, craftsmanship and community engagement.

"The judging process was especially challenging this year, given the outstanding quality of entries across many categories," Pizza Today's Editor-in-Chief, Denise Greer said. "Earning national recognition for your dedication and craftsmanship is truly an achievement to be proud of."

According to Pizza Today, judging focuses on the pizzerias' community and employee engagement, industry leadership, quality product, service and operations, sales volume and growth potential.

"We are honored, ecstatic and humbled to be recognized for this, especially coming from the industry-leading publication," Tierney said to Pizza Today. "Out of all the pizza companies in the Southwest, to be named as the best is truly an honor."

Motor City Pizza's one-of-a-kind pies

A few years ago, Tierney took Thanksgiving dinner and turned it into something you can hold in your hand — a Thanksgiving pizza.

"Imagine everything that you have on your Thanksgiving table, putting it on a pizza," Tierney said to CBS Texas previously. "It reminds me of my mom and my family sitting around the Thanksgiving table.

Tierney also created the Cooper Flagg Pizza, a play on what he believes is Flagg's favorite sandwich, based on what he could find online.

"It's a bacon, chicken ranch melt pizza," Tierney previously said. "When he does it, it's usually in sandwich form. But we've 'pizzafied' it."

The Detroit-style pie is layered with cheese, crispy bacon, chicken, bell peppers, and ranch, then baked and topped with fresh greens and even more ranch.

And in 2024, Tierney honored former Mavs star Luka Doncic with a pizza inspired by his favorite family dish: Potato Moussaka. He even got ahold of the recipe Doncic's mom used to make the pie.

Moussaka is a layered potato dish with minced meat, cheese and a creamy béchamel sauce. Instead of layering that into a pan, Tierney layered it into his deep-dish crust.