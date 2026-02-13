North Texas phlebotomist saves young cancer patient through two life‑saving stem cell donations

As we approach National Donor Day tomorrow, one North Texas healthcare worker is sharing a powerful reminder of how the decision to donate can save a life.

Sarah Hilaman, a phlebotomist at Children's Health Plano, joined the National Marrow Donor Program registry after seeing cancer up close through family members and the patients she's cared for.

"Just seeing their treatment, they are going through chemo and radiation, transplants, things like that, inspired me," she said.

A perfect match for a young boy

Five years later, in August 2024, she got the call. She was a 100‑percent match for Santiago — a ten‑year‑old in Houston who was fighting a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

"I said yes to give my bone marrow, to give my blood stem cells," she said.

A difficult recovery for Santiago

For Sarah, recovery was relatively easy. For Santiago, it was not.

"He has to be in isolation for 100 days," she said.

The procedure carried serious risks, but the transplant worked. Still, Santiago wasn't recovering as well as doctors had hoped.

"His numbers were not what they wanted them to be, which is why they asked for a subsequent donation of peripheral blood stem cells," Sarah said.

A second donation brings hope

So, in February, Sarah donated again. This time, there was better news.

"He was 95% grafted my cells.. which is really good and he's on the mend," she said.

A powerful meeting on stage

Last November, the two finally met on stage at the National Marrow Donor Program's One Forum conference.

Santiago's mother told Sarah she gave her son a future.

"We are thankful for him, for his life, to have him here because we didn't know if there was going to be a tomorrow and because of you, we have him," his mom said.

"It makes me emotional," Sarah said. "Honestly, I think that's like.. you don't understand the gravity of it until you're looking at this person. To see him come up on the stage and just be so healthy and smiling and he has a cute cowboy hat on when he came up and to see him alive and well doing so good it honestly just puts so much into perspective."

A call to register this Donor Day

This National Donor Day, Sarah hopes their story inspires others to join the registry. There are still thousands of patients waiting for a match.