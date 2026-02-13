Plano health worker’s stem cell donation saves young cancer patient On the eve of National Donor Day, a Plano health worker is sharing how a marrow donation changed two lives. A phlebotomist at Children’s Health Plano joined the national donor registry after seeing cancer up close through family and patients. Five years later, she learned she was a perfect match for a 10‑year‑old boy in Houston battling a rare and aggressive blood cancer. She donated bone marrow and blood stem cells, beginning a bond that led to the two meeting for the first time last fall.