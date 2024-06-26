North Texas' only pet food bank sees a 35% increase in demand amid inflation

NORTH TEXAS — We're all paying more for many things nowadays, including pet food. That has increased demand at the area's only pet food bank.

13-year-old Yorkie "Dixie Belle" has been Carolyn Head's companion for more than a decade.

"She means a lot to me," Head said. "She's like my baby."

The eight-pound ball of fur remained by Head's side for her knee replacement last month.

"She knew when I had the surgery and all. She would stay by the bed and make sure I was okay and all," Head said.

Head could barely make ends meet with off-and-on work as a substitute teacher.

"That was a hard time for me," Head said.

She found the help she needed to feed her companion at Don't Forget To Feed Me Pet Food Bank, based in Fort Worth. Director Maria Koegl said it's the only pet food bank in North Texas and provides food for both dogs and cats.

"We have 35 distribution partners right now, and we give them about 35,000 pounds each month," Koegl said.

Those at the pet food bank said demand for pet food through their organization has gone up 35% over the past year. They believe it's mainly due to the effects of inflation and the economy.

"Every month, we have a partner who sends us a message requesting 500 to 1,000 pounds additional because they have more people coming in that say, 'We just can't afford the cost of pet food anymore,'" Koegl said.

Koegl said many pet parents and said they don't get their medication or give pets their own food to make sure their companions don't go hungry. That's something the non-profit hopes to change.

"There's the elderly population like Carolyn who has Dixie Belle, and that's her life. That's her baby, and I can't imagine them having to give that up," Koegl said.

"She's a big company for me, and she's very spoiled," Head said.

Head plans on more years of spoiling Dixie Belle thanks to the pet food bank lending a helping hand and paw to those in need.

For information on how to get pet food or to learn how to donate or volunteer for Don't Forget To Feed Me Pet Food Bank, click here.