North Texas nonprofit expanding to help more women in recovery and their children

North Texas nonprofit expands to help more women in recovery

North Texas nonprofit expands to help more women in recovery

North Texas nonprofit expands to help more women in recovery

A non-profit that's been around for more than 50 years is expanding to help even more North Texas women in recovery and their children.

"Nexus is an amazing place that provides substance use disorder treatment," said Heather Ormand, the CEO of Nexus Recovery Center, a unique treatment center in the state and country.

On Thursday, the Nexus Family Recovery Center will host a grand opening of its new state-of-the-art building.

Allowing mothers to bring children into residential treatment

"We allow moms to bring up to three children into residential treatment," said Ormand.

Nexus is one of only seven in the state that allows that. It's also where Steffany Taylor came when she needed help.

"During college, I was prescribed opioids, so I had become reliant on them. Then it just got to the point where it wasn't enough, and so I started using harder substances," said Taylor.

Overcoming addiction with family support

Taylor came to Nexus after giving birth to her daughter, who was removed from her care by Child Protective Services.

"I can't really describe the pain. It was just agony," she said.

But she worked on her recovery, got custody of her daughter back, and gave birth to her son Eli.

Unfortunately, Taylor relapsed during the pandemic.

"I didn't know how to get out of the situation I was in, but then I remembered: Nexus exists," said Taylor.

She came back to Nexus, this time with both her children. She said having them by her side made all the difference.

"Just hearing him say momma, and have favorite songs and dance and eventually tell jokes it was amazing," said Taylor.

New facilities aimed at enhancing treatment experience for moms in recovery

On May 1, Nexus will open brand new medical facilities complete with a private intake area and new detox beds. Taylor and Ormand hope it will make all the difference to moms and women seeking treatment.

"It turned everything around for us. We would not have ended up being a family if we had not come to Nexus," said Taylor.