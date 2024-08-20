North Texas man linked to 2022 fentanyl overdose death sentenced to 30 years on drug charges

McKINNEY – A 30-year-old man from Allen, linked to a 2022 fentanyl overdose death, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on drug charges, according to the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

Denzel Johnson

The sentencing came after a jury found Denzel Johnson guilty of possession with intent to deliver more than four grams but less than 200 grams of fentanyl, the district attorney's office said.

"Fentanyl dealers are dealing death," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a news release. "Johnson did that in October 2022, and despite the consequences, he didn't stop. Thankfully, law enforcement stepped in and likely saved another life by arresting him again in December. My office will keep pushing for tough prison sentences for anyone selling fentanyl."

Allen police testified that they arrested Johnson three times in 2022, all related to the sale of fentanyl. This included an October 2022 charge, where the drugs Johnson sold were linked to the death of a 27-year-old, police said.

In all three cases, Johnson posted bail and was quickly released, according to authorities.

The jury learned Johnson possessed "significant amounts of fentanyl with intent to sell" until he was arrested on Dec. 11, 2022, authorities said. In addition to finding an envelope with 60 blue pills and a firearm on the floorboard of his vehicle, Johnson – who appeared to be under the influence – possessed $7,000 in cash.

Forensic testing showed the pills contained fentanyl and were manufactured to look like Percocet pills, according to authorities.

Johnson's phone records also revealed him selling fentanyl to others in North Texas, Willis' office said.