North Texas man overcomes adversity to become community pillar but struggles to obtain pardon for second chance

A North Texas man has overcome pain, loss, jail and drug addiction to become a business owner and a decorated first responder in his community.

But there's one thing he desperately wants and has struggled to achieve despite help from two dozen state lawmakers.

"I was 19, I was a widower facing eviction, living on the streets and I really didn't have a good place to turn," said David Hart.

Hart turned to drugs when his wife and his father both died within months of each other in 2003.

"I questioned my existence of why I was spared and I am here, what's the point," Hart said.

Now 22 years later, the 41-year-old, long recovered from his brief addiction, has become a pillar of the Parker County community he grew up in.

Hart now owns a successful heating and air conditioning business with more than 40 employees. He also just bought a malt shop in town and previously served as a firefighter.

With a family that includes 6 children, Hart's dark past seems like a distant memory. But it only seems that way.

"Not everyone deserves to carry that weight forever," he said.

Hart spoke last week to state lawmakers in Austin in support of a bill that would make it easier for people with drug offenses to get their records expunged.

In his case, he's seeking a pardon from Gov. Greg Abbott, who he met with last year, so he can hopefully become a reserve police officer.

"One of the things that I've tried so hard to do is to serve in kind of a different capacity because I believe, given that position, maybe I have a chance to save somebody else's life," Hart said.

Hart has signed letters from 25 current and former legislators backing his request, including former Parker County State Senator Drew Springer.

"I met him because of his fantastic work on behalf of the citizens of Parker County," said Springer. "And he deserves a second chance. I think that's the Christian way of life and I think David's story as much anybody empowers that."

Despite all of his support, Hart has been unable to get the pardon he believes people like him deserve.

"It's not going quite the way I thought it would," Hart said.

Hart believes if Texas made it easier for those with drug offenses to wipe away their past, it would encourage more people to do what he's done with his life.

"It seems to be a one-and-done type deal in Texas for some reason," said Hart. "It's a scarlet letter you can't get rid of. No, you can't get rid of it."