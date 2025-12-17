North Texas man collects 800 Christmas messages from kids to distribute to seniors across Dallas

A North Texas man is spreading holiday cheer and wisdom across generations. What started as a childhood friendship has grown into a project connecting hundreds of children with seniors who might otherwise spend the holidays alone.

Trae Jacobs began the initiative by printing hundreds of coloring sheets with room for personal messages and distributing them to more than a dozen schools across Dallas. More than 800 cards, created by elementary, middle, and high school students, are now intended for seniors living in care facilities across North Texas.

"We're writing Christmas messages to our grandmas and grandpas that we don't know," Jacobs said.

A personal mission rooted in childhood

For Jacobs, the project is deeply personal.

"When I was in middle school, I lived with my grandma and my great-grandma. Nana had dementia, and we spent a lot of time at the senior center. That's where I met my best friend. His name was Bill Brown. He was 82 years old," he said.

Jacobs said that the unlikely friendship had a lasting impact.

"I know companionship extended his life...one hundred percent," he said.

Delivering joy and dignity

Today, Jacobs owns ComforCare, a senior care company focused on connection, dignity, and compassion. This holiday season, he is bringing those connections full circle by hand-delivering the notes to seniors.

"It's just knowing that...you matter. I am thinking of you. Not everybody has somebody," said Eileen Flanagan, executive director of The Landon at Lake Highlands, where some of the cards were distributed.

Messages stir memories for seniors

For residents like former teacher Mimi Bunton, the messages bring both joy and nostalgia.

"It's a mixed blessing because it's interesting how joy can sometimes make you a little sad. You long for those days when joy was just a part of your life," she said.

Creating a two-way conversation

In January, Jacobs plans to deliver notes from the seniors back to the students, creating a conversation across generations.

"That's what it's all about," Flanagan said. Jacobs added, "If they can reach out and find their own Bill Brown, I'd be very happy."