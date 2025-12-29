North Texas man charged with trying to provide material support to ISIS, officials say

A Midlothian man has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization after he brought bomb-making materials to an individual he thought was part of ISIS, authorities said.

John Michael Garza Jr. was charged in a federal complaint, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould.

According to the complaint, Garza brought the bomb-making components to a meeting on Dec. 22.

FBI undercover operation leads to arrest

"In reality, Garza met with an FBI undercover," according to a news release. "During the meeting, Garza described how to mix components and offered to send an instructional video explaining how to build the bomb."

Garza was arrested after he left the meeting.

It all began in October, federal officials say, when an undercover New York City police employee noticed a social media account, later determined to be Garza's, following several pro-ISIS accounts. When the New York employee reached out to Garza, he described himself as a 21-year-old Mexican-American living in Texas.

Online activity reveals ISIS ideology

As the New York undercover officer and Garza continued to chat online, Garza shared that he ascribed to ISIS ideology and even sent small amounts of cryptocurrency, believing he was helping support ISIS causes.

Garza sent the undercover office multiple official ISIS media releases, federal officials said, and paid small amounts of cryptocurrency in November and December 2025, believing that he was supporting ISIS causes, including buying firearms and other materials.

"This case is a testament to the incredible work of our federal agents, who work tirelessly to save American lives," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "ISIS's poisonous ideology must be ripped out root and stem — anyone who tries to commit violence on ISIS's behalf will be found, arrested, and prosecuted. You cannot hide from us."

Garza's initial court appearance was Dec. 23. A probable cause and detention hearing has been set for Dec. 30.

Authorities praise investigative efforts

"Today's announcement underscores the FBI's commitment to combating terrorism and demonstrates our continuous work to disrupt and thwart terrorist plots against the American public," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "Let this serve as a warning to those who plan to conduct attacks against the United States on behalf of terrorist organizations- you will be brought to justice."

U.S. Attorney Raybould promised federal authorities would take quick action against anyone suspected of trying to commit acts of terrorism.

"The increasing threats of harm and destruction in our country made by those aligned with violent ideologies must be stopped," Raybould said. "This operation is but one example highlighting the necessity of vigilant observation and swift action to halt what could have been a devastating outcome."

New York PD Commissioner Jessica Tisch thanked the work of the undercover investigators in her department.

"Today's charges illustrate that the threats of terrorism and extremist violence against our nation are still very real," said Tisch. "The NYPD remains committed to identifying, disrupting, and dismantling these networks at their source - before they can reach their murderous ends. And any person who puts American lives at risk will face justice and be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, officials said, including the FBI's Dallas Field Office, the New York City Police Department, with assistance by the FBI's New York Field Office, the Dallas Police Department, the Midlothian Police Department, and the Euless Police Department.

"The FBI worked alongside our law enforcement partners to quickly arrest an individual who intended to provide bomb making materials to a foreign terrorist organization," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "Protecting the homeland is a top priority for the FBI. This arrest demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding our communities from terrorism."