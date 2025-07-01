Stolen Rolls-Royce leads to bust of $1.5 million luxury car theft ring in North Texas, officials say

A multi-agency investigation has cracked a high-end auto theft ring after a stolen 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre led authorities to a cache of luxury vehicles worth nearly $1.5 million, along with firearms, body armor, and auto theft tools, authorities said Tuesday.

Three suspects — Oscar Ivan Valdez, 28; Salvador Hernandez, 29; and Miguel Angel Hernandez, 27 — have been charged with theft of property over $300,000, a first-degree felony, according to the Plano Police Department.

Suspects arrested, one remains in custody

Valdez remains in the Collin County Jail on a $1 million bond related to the Plano charge. Authorities said Tuesday he also has 15 outstanding felony warrants from other agencies. Salvador and Miguel Hernandez were each held on $50,000 bond and have since bonded out, police said.

Plano Police Department

Stolen car sparks investigation

Oscar Ivan Valdez, 28 Plano Police Department

According to Plano police, the investigation kicked off on June 6, when a 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre was stolen from a valet stand at a Plano restaurant. Surveillance footage later identified a 2025 Mercedes S63 AMG - already flagged by the Texas Department of Public Safety - as the suspect vehicle.

Plano police auto theft detectives worked with the Texas DPS, Dallas Police Department, and the FBI to track the suspects.

Search warrants yield results

Salvador Hernandez, 29 Plano Police Department

On June 11, law enforcement executed search warrants at two connected residences, uncovering a fleet of stolen luxury vehicles. Among those recovered were a Rolls-Royce Spectre, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Cadillac Escalade-V, Maserati Levante, and an Audi RS7, according to police.

The total value of the vehicles is estimated at nearly $1.5 million. All have since been returned to their rightful owners, Plano police spokesperson David Minton said.

More charges possible

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 27 Plano Police Department

In addition to the vehicles, authorities said officers seized firearms, body armor, and tools commonly used in auto theft.

Minton said additional charges may be filed, potentially at the federal level, but no further details were immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.