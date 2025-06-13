North Texas LGBTQ youth event moves forward thanks to $10K Paramount, MTV grant

In Fort Worth, a nonprofit that supports LGBTQ youth wasn't sure it could pull off its biggest event of the year. But a $10,000 grant from Paramount and MTV changed everything, allowing LGBTQ SAVES to move forward with its annual Youth Pride Picnic — an event hundreds rely on for connection, support, and joy.

"Our kids need to know they're okay. It's okay, not wrong, to be gay or trans," said Bertie Gardner, a staff member at LGBTQ SAVES.

Creating safe spaces for youth

CBS News Texas

That belief is at the heart of LGBTQ SAVES, a Fort Worth-based nonprofit that creates affirming spaces for LGBTQ youth. For one 15-year-old participant, it's more than just a place — it's where they feel most like themselves.

"Meetings are just like, essentially, a safe space for us to communicate and talk about anything in general," the teen said.

Support that sparks growth

In a time of increasing mental health challenges and societal pressures facing LGBTQ youth, those safe spaces can be life-changing.

"Positive support systems are important so that the youth don't feel isolated," said the teen's mother. "He blossomed. As soon as he went in, he blossomed."

While LGBTQ SAVES is not a formal mental health organization, staff say their work offers critical emotional support through community and affirmation.

"Community is such a boost to mental health that I think we often take for granted," Gardner said.

Grant keeps Pride Picnic alive

That's why the Youth Pride Picnic matters. This year, the event was nearly canceled due to lack of funding—until Paramount and MTV stepped in with a $10,000 grant.

"The grant really helped fill in those gaps where I was like, oh my gosh, what are we going to have to cut?" Gardner said.

Event offers belonging and joy

Nearly 500 people are expected to attend the event next weekend. And for organizers, it's about far more than food and festivities. It's about pride in action and reminding every young person that they belong.

"I want them to know this is a space for everyone to feel affirmed, connected, and know there are people doing the work to make sure 'y'all' truly means all in Texas," Gardner said.