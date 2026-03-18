North Texas Latino leaders react to new allegations against Cesar Chavez as state ends holiday

North Texas Latino leaders are grappling with new sexual assault allegations against civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

"I feel disheartened, I feel betrayed," said Ramiro Luna, who was part of the Cesar Chavez Blvd Task Force, which helped get the street renamed in Dallas. "Every single one of our leaders needs to be held accountable, especially when there's an abuse of women and children involved."

This week, allegations emerged accusing Chavez of inappropriate sexual behavior involving several women and minors. On Wednesday, United Farm Workers co‑founder Dolores Huerta announced that Chavez sexually assaulted her, adding that he fathered two children she later placed with families she knew.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas will no longer observe the Cesar Chavez Day holiday. He said he will work with lawmakers to remove the holiday from state law altogether.

Advocates say culture fuels silence

"Sadly, I'm not shocked. This is something that has been alluded to within the Chicano community," said Liliana Leyva, a sexual assault therapist with The Turning Point in Plano. "I think one of the reasons why Latinas do not report, it's the cultural atmosphere that we have, that we grew up with. There's a lot of machismo… with silence, complicity, a lot of things that come with it."

As Huerta speaks out, advocates say her story reflects an issue affecting thousands of women who are sexually abused.

"It is something that is occurring, and continues to occur, and our waitlist just, you know, continues to grow," Leyva said. "So, I mean, it is something that is happening here in North Texas that I hope that we are able to speak more broadly about."

As for buildings and streets named after Chavez, many people are wondering what will happen next.

A City of Dallas spokesperson said there are no plans at this time to rebrand Cesar Chavez Boulevard. They said the city is "continuing to monitor developments and will evaluate any potential actions if and when more information becomes available."

Calls to reconsider the legacy

Luna, who helped bring two Cesar Chavez parades to Dallas, said the community must now reassess how it honors Chavez. In 2010, the Dallas City Council voted to rename parts of the South Central Expressway to Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

"We're working with different groups to try to figure how we can move away from continuing to build the legacy of someone who betrayed us," Luna said.

Luna said Chavez and his legacy must be held accountable, and the focus should shift to victims. He said he is calling for the street to be renamed.

"I would love for us to start considering renaming it to Dolores Huerta," Luna said. "My goal is that I would no longer do any more parades on behalf of Cesar Chavez and instead focus my attention on putting more light and honor to Dolores Huerta, and the movement as a whole."

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas will no longer observe the Cesar Chavez Day holiday. He said he will work with lawmakers to remove the holiday from state law altogether.

Chavez family responds to allegations

The Chavez family released a statement in light of the allegations, saying:

"Our family is devastated by today's New York Times article about our father, Cesar Chavez. This is deeply painful for our family. We wish peace and healing to the survivors and commend their courage to come forward. As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual abuse. We carry our own memories of the person we knew. Someone whose life included work and contributions that matter deeply to many people. We remain committed to farmworkers and the causes he and countless others championed and continue to champion. We ask for understanding and privacy as we continue to process this difficult information."