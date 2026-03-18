Latino leaders react as governor drops Cesar Chavez holiday after allegations North Texas Latino leaders say they feel “disheartened” and “betrayed” after Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will no longer observe the annual Cesar Chavez holiday later this month. The decision comes as newly surfaced allegations accuse the late civil rights leader of inappropriate sexual behavior involving women and minors. On Wednesday, United Farm Workers co‑founder Dolores Huerta said Chavez assaulted her decades ago and fathered two children she later placed with family. Community advocates are calling for accountability and say the revelations reflect long‑standing concerns within parts of the Chicano community.