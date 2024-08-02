Plano's water towers inspire young fan's unique passion

PLANO — If you've been in North Texas long enough, you might have heard about local kids' quirky fascination with Plano's water towers. The unusual fandom blossomed after a demolition video went viral in 2015.

For 5-year-old Isaac Quezada, water towers are more than just infrastructure; they are a passion. Isaac's fascination began when he saw the YouTube video a few years ago. His father, Will Quezada, recounted how that video ignited a unique interest.

"He couldn't get enough," he said.

The video has also inspired other children, including a boy from Michigan who traveled to Plano just to visit the towers last year. Luckily, Isaac and his family had a shorter trip from Ellis County, but they still count water towers on every journey.

"We went to San Antonio, and he counted 81 towers. We had to take pictures of 40 of them," Will said.

Isaac's passion is evident. He carries a toy water tower around, which his family found on eBay, draws them, and dresses as a water tower for Halloween.

Today, the City of Plano invited Isaac to tour one of their water towers, and he was visibly in awe.

"He was just blown away looking at it," his dad said.

The City of Plano allowed Isaac to turn on faucets, climb ladders, and explore inside one of the towers.

Isaac left fully outfitted in Plano Water Tower gear, becoming the latest unofficial Plano Water Tower Club member.