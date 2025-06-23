North Texas Jewish, Iranian voices react to conflict

Gadi Cohen's mother is his go-to for news on his family in Israel. She lives in Arlington but keeps tabs on what's happening in the conflict between Israel, Iran, and now, the United States.

"My mom checks with them daily basis," Gadi Cohen. "And I call my mom and say, 'how's everybody, and everything.'"

He and his wife are reluctant to bring unnecessary attention to their business, Milk & Honey Jerusalem Market and Grill.

"Personally, a very small part is worried about what's going to happen over here," Amy Cohen said. "We're more worried about what's happening over there."

The 58-year-old said her husband, Gadi, talks to his mother multiple times daily, and they are all watching the news. So far, their family has not been injured, but watching the conflict is difficult.

"A lot of times we have the news playing all day, whether that's calming or more anxiety-inducing, I'm not sure," Amy Cohen said.

It's the same feeling for Iranians in North Texas who are watching two countries take on their native government. Homeira Hesami is the chairwoman of the Iranian-American Community of North Texas.

Hesami and her members said the nuclear conversation in her country has been going on for 20 years.

"Unfortunately, you know, the Western countries, collectively, they fail to do their job and stop the regime. And that's where we are right now," Hesami said.

Hesmai is watching her people struggle through a battle with two separate countries. While it hurts, she said it's necessary to remove the current regime.

"So, it's unfortunate, but a nuclear Iran is very dangerous. It's dangerous to its own people, it's dangerous to the region, and it's dangerous to the world," Hesami said.

An ongoing conflict could take its toll on the Cohen's business and customers.

"Because our products come from Israel. So if there's more warfare going on, more missiles, more destruction, is that going to affect our supply?" Amy Cohen said. "Will we be able to give customers a little taste of home?"

The couple said they remain customer-focused. Trying not to let their anxiety or worries rub off, no matter who walks in the door.

"We don't ask people their nationality or religious preferences or political views," Amy Cohen said. "We just ask, what would you like? Would you like a falafel?"