North Texas Jeep clubs to honor Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales during funeral procession

Nearly two weeks have passed since 19-year-old Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton was killed while serving overseas.

Before the community says its final goodbye Saturday, Jeep owners from across North Texas are coming together to make sure her family knows they're not alone.

For the LoKos Jeep Club, honoring those who served means standing with the families they leave behind. Many members are military veterans, making that mission personal.

"It's just to show respect ... respect and to make sure that the family knows the community is there for them," Usiel Cruz said.

Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton CBS News Texas

On Saturday, members of multiple North Texas Jeep clubs are expected to line part of Gonzales' funeral procession route near Prestonwood Baptist Church.

Just a year ago, the 19-year-old Carrollton native graduated from Hebron High School before heading to basic training. On July 17, she was killed during an Iranian attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan.

"As a veteran, I mean it ... it hits hard," David Buckland said. "I was in during Desert Storm, Desert Shield. I stayed stateside. I didn't have to go over, but I have a lot of brothers and sisters in arms that were either affected by war, or you know died in war."

Buckland, an Air Force veteran and club member, says Gonzales' death hits especially close to home because he's from Carrollton.

"Hebron is one of my kids' archrivals," he said. "My wife is a substitute teacher for Carrollton Farmers Branch. As a parent, I don't even know the words to describe ... other than we're here for you. Hopefully, the family realizes that not only the community, but the Jeep community is there for them."

"We want to be there to support," Cruz said.