Friends fondly remember Carrollton soldier Isabella Gonzales, 19, killed in Iranian strike on Jordan air base

For the friends who grew up with Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Carrollton, the news of her death overseas last week has been almost impossible to grasp.

One year ago, a group of Gonzales' best friends had just graduated from Hebron High School.

"We were just in a room over there, laughing and having the time of our lives," said Misael Galdamez. "Now she's just a memory, and it feels so weird."

Gonzales, 19, was one of the American service members killed in action in Jordan on Friday during an Iranian strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, according to the Pentagon. She was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Ansbach, Germany.

Isabella Gonzales, 19 Friends of Isabella Gonzales

"It's pretty devastating, and it's still pretty hard to believe, seeing her face everywhere," said Zuleyka Acosta. "It's something I haven't felt before, and at such a young age. I think people need to recognize that she's still just a teenager, just one year older than us."

Gonzales' friends described her as outgoing, spontaneous, and someone who loved to dance. They said that one year ago today, she left for boot camp – determined to prove her discipline and bravery.

"I think she really did want to make people proud of who she was," Acosta said. "She wanted to be very disciplined, and she wanted people to view her as someone who was very brave."

They had been counting down the days until her visit to North Texas in September. Instead of planning that reunion, they're remembering her as brave, kind, and optimistic.

"How proud we are of her for being able to handle boot camp," Galdamez said. "When she first had doubts that she couldn't, she did it. She pushed through. We're really proud of her. We just wish we could see her again."

Her friends say they'll keep Gonzales' memory alive by continuing to tell her story.

"She wouldn't want us to be sad," Galdamez said. "She wants us to be happy and keep moving on, but still remember her."