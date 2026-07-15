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North Texas gets isolated storm chances through the end of the workweek

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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We woke up Wednesday morning to temperatures in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our forecast remains similar to what it has been the last couple of days: hot & humid with isolated thunderstorms developing as early as the afternoon.

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

We'll see our storm chances continue on Thursday, and some showers and rumbles may build in as early as the back half of the morning commute.  By Friday, we have a 20% chance of a lingering shower or rumble before we start to dry out and quickly heat right back up!

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

The Texas Hill Country is still experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to flooding.  Up to 10" of rain has fallen over the last 24 hours, and up to 6"+ of rain will still be possible over the next couple of days.

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

Here at home in Dallas-Fort Worth, a ridge of high pressure will build this weekend, bringing temperatures back up into the triple digits by early next week.

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CBS News Texas

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