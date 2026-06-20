Hot weekend continues in North Texas, with possible Saturday afternoon showers and storms

Over 4 inches of rainfall accumulated in some parts of North Texas on Friday, but only 0.67 inches was recorded at DFW Airport. Believe it or not, this Juneteenth holiday was the top 5 rainiest on record!

CBS News Texas

This afternoon, more storms will be possible, especially for those to the southeast of the metroplex. Lightning and localized flooding due to heavy rainfall will be the highest threats.

Saturday will start cloudy with more sunshine in the late afternoon. Highs will reach the low 90s, but with the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere, the heat index is expected to reach around 100 degrees.

CBS News Texas

Father's Day on Sunday will be hot! A Heat Advisory may be issued for heat index values ranging from 100 to 110 degrees. Most of the area will see sunshine and dry conditions, though a few afternoon storms will be possible along the Red River and east of I-35.

CBS News Texas

The next week, a southerly wind at the surface and northwesterly flow aloft will prompt an active pattern across North Texas. Some storms will pop up in the plains in the evening and persist overnight throughout the morning across North Texas through the work week. A stalled frontal boundary may also ignite a few afternoon storms at the beginning of the week.

Regardless of storms, the heat stays in the 90s with heat index values 100+ degrees. Stay hydrated and stay tuned!