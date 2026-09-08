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Hot North Texas weather persists into September

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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The heat in North Texas continues on Tuesday with another heat advisory in place. Feels-like temperatures this afternoon will reach 108°.

We'll be approaching near record highs from Wednesday through Saturday, with Wednesday's forecasted high only 1 degree shy of the previous record. There is a slim 10-20% chance of an isolated shower or rumble east of I-35 today, and that chance shifts to west of I-35 tomorrow. 

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

By Thursday, a front approaches from the north, and this likely will be our only best chance to see a shower or rumble in DFW to break the current 54-day streak without measurable rain in DFW. We are tied for the 6th-longest dry streak on record.

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

Looking ahead, we will have another hot weekend on the way with temperatures in the upper 90s to 100° mark, but still feeling like 100°+ once you factor in the humidity. There is nice relief on the way, with temperatures returning to the lower 90s by next Thursday.

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CBS News Texas

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