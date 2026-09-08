Hot North Texas weather persists into September

The heat in North Texas continues on Tuesday with another heat advisory in place. Feels-like temperatures this afternoon will reach 108°.

We'll be approaching near record highs from Wednesday through Saturday, with Wednesday's forecasted high only 1 degree shy of the previous record. There is a slim 10-20% chance of an isolated shower or rumble east of I-35 today, and that chance shifts to west of I-35 tomorrow.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

By Thursday, a front approaches from the north, and this likely will be our only best chance to see a shower or rumble in DFW to break the current 54-day streak without measurable rain in DFW. We are tied for the 6th-longest dry streak on record.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Looking ahead, we will have another hot weekend on the way with temperatures in the upper 90s to 100° mark, but still feeling like 100°+ once you factor in the humidity. There is nice relief on the way, with temperatures returning to the lower 90s by next Thursday.