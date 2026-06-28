Watch CBS News
Local

Sunday remains hot for North Texas, temperatures increase more this week

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Sunday will be hot, just like Saturday before it. Temperatures will be on the incline, reaching into the 90s by lunchtime and the upper 90s by the late afternoon. The heat index will be in the triple digits. Winds from the south will gust up to 35 mph at times.

am-today-5-panel-morning-1.png
CBS News Texas

The hot, humid, and windy weather will continue through the end of the month. A ridge will continue to bring the heat through next weekend. This will allow conditions to stay mostly dry and temperatures to climb above average.

This ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere will slightly shift eastward through the work week, allowing winds to calm down by Thursday. However, a southerly flow will continue to pump in moisture to North Texas, so heat index values will still remain 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature outside.

As of now, confidence is high that the Fourth of July weekend will be hot. Remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the A/C if outdoors for an extended period of time. As of now, precipitation chances are extremely low. Stay tuned!

am-7-day-1.png
CBS News Texas

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue