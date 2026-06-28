Sunday remains hot for North Texas, temperatures increase more this week

Sunday will be hot, just like Saturday before it. Temperatures will be on the incline, reaching into the 90s by lunchtime and the upper 90s by the late afternoon. The heat index will be in the triple digits. Winds from the south will gust up to 35 mph at times.

CBS News Texas

The hot, humid, and windy weather will continue through the end of the month. A ridge will continue to bring the heat through next weekend. This will allow conditions to stay mostly dry and temperatures to climb above average.

This ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere will slightly shift eastward through the work week, allowing winds to calm down by Thursday. However, a southerly flow will continue to pump in moisture to North Texas, so heat index values will still remain 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature outside.

As of now, confidence is high that the Fourth of July weekend will be hot. Remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the A/C if outdoors for an extended period of time. As of now, precipitation chances are extremely low. Stay tuned!