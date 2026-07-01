North Texas stays hot and muggy into the Fourth of July

July starts off warm and muggy on Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 70s. North Texas will heat up once again, with highs in the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures in the lower triple digits.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

For Thursday and Friday, the ridge of high pressure dominating the weather pattern and incinerating the East Coast with triple-digit feels-like temperatures shifts just enough to allow for some Gulf moisture to build in. As a result, 10-20% rain chances return to the forecast.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep rain chances in the forecast for this weekend. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or rumble by the afternoon on July 4, with better coverage of isolated storms possible Sunday afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures stay steamy through the holiday weekend and into early next week, with more chances of storms possible on Tuesday.