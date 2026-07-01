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North Texas stays hot and muggy into the Fourth of July

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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July starts off warm and muggy on Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the 70s. North Texas will heat up once again, with highs in the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures in the lower triple digits.

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CBS News Texas
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CBS News Texas

For Thursday and Friday, the ridge of high pressure dominating the weather pattern and incinerating the East Coast with triple-digit feels-like temperatures shifts just enough to allow for some Gulf moisture to build in. As a result, 10-20% rain chances return to the forecast. 

The First Alert Weather Team will keep rain chances in the forecast for this weekend. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or rumble by the afternoon on July 4, with better coverage of isolated storms possible Sunday afternoon.

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CBS News Texas

Temperatures stay steamy through the holiday weekend and into early next week, with more chances of storms possible on Tuesday.

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CBS News Texas

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