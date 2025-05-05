North Texas high school senior on life support after "Senior Assassin" game injury

A North Texas high school student is fighting for his life after playing a controversial game that's become popular among seniors about to graduate.

That game is called Senior Assassin, and while the rules may seem harmless, some say it encourages kids to put themselves in danger.

Armed with water guns and chasing classmates through an Arlington neighborhood, Isaac Leal jumped onto the back of a Jeep that began to pull out of a driveway.

"Everybody that's playing has to download that app," said Jose Leal, Isaac's father. "So, that way, they can tell you what location each person is at."

Only minutes after the vehicle pulls away with the 17-year-old standing on the back bumper, he would be on the ground with a severe head injury.

The South Grand Prairie High School baseball star, who was only weeks away from graduation, is now on life support at Medical City Arlington.

"Plans change overnight"

"Everything was planned out, but plans changed overnight," said Raquel Vazquez, Isaac's mother. "Nothing matters but saving your kid's life."

Videos from security cameras show Isaac standing on the back bumper of the Jeep as it made several turns before a dip in the road ejected him onto the pavement.

"It was literally six turns and it ended up being five minutes, so that's five minutes of him holding on for his life," said Jose Leal.

Only an ambulance responded to the scene, which upset the parents who want a criminal investigation by police.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, the Arlington Police Department said it was first made aware of this incident on Saturday, May 3, "when his family contacted us and officers responded to the hospital to speak with them.

The Department's statement continues, "A police report was taken.

In reviewing calls for service from the date the incident occurred, April 20, we learned that EMS responded to the accident site for what was described as an unconscious person. PD, however, was never dispatched and we were not notified that Mr. Leal's injuries stemmed from a traffic incident until we spoke with his family this past weekend.

The APD Traffic Division is leading the investigation.

Based on evidence we have reviewed, it appears Mr. Leal was hanging out the back of the vehicle when the accident occurred."

Family holds vigil, hoping for recovery

"I understand accidents happen, but this was not an accident," said Raquel Vazquez.

The family said it's having trouble moving Isaac to another hospital.

Medical City Healthcare/Medical City Arlington released the following statement to CBS News Texas:

"Our hearts go out to any family with a seriously ill loved one. If for any reason a family requests treatment for their loved one at another facility, we try to facilitate a transfer. It is important to note that transfers are dependent on the patient's condition, whether they are stable enough to be transferred, as well as the receiving hospital's capacity and willingness to accept the patient."

"We're going to keep fighting for my son," Raquel Vazquez said. "I don't know how to make it more clear."

Jose Leal, Raquel Vazquez

Isaac's family has kept a constant vigil by his side since the accident, holding out hope that he will recover. They wanted to speak out to hopefully spare other parents from the same pain they are going through.

Family, school warn about "Senior Assassin" game

"People need to be aware of games like this, as a teenager, you're not aware if something bad is gonna happen," said Jose Leal.

The senior assassin game has become an unofficial tradition among students across the country.

Most of the controversy surrounds the use of water guns, which have been mistaken for real firearms. It prompted South Grand Prairie High's principal to issue a warning to the senior class:

"Students who engage in this activity on or around school grounds may face disciplinary action, including the loss of senior privileges."

The principal at nearby Timberview High is threatening three days in school suspension for students caught playing the game on campus.

While his baseball teammates are "Playing for Isaac" and a community surrounds a devastated family, a photo of the promising young pitcher with scholarship offers, now clinging to life, may send the strongest message yet about celebrating a senior year safely.

"You never think it's going to hit close to home until it does," Raquel Vazquez said.