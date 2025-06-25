North Texas high school coach and athletic director placed on leave after arrest on child sex-related charges, officials say

Howe ISD has placed its head football coach and athletic director on administrative leave following his arrest on three child sex-related charges, according to the school district's superintendent.

Andrew Michael Harvey, 35, of Rhome, is charged with solicitation of a prostitute under the age of 18, online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct, and the sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor, according to arrest records.

Part of multi-agency sting

Harvey was arrested as part of a multi-agency online solicitation of a minor operation, carried out June 17–18 by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking/Child Exploitation Unit.

Andrew Michael Harvey, 35, of Rhome Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

District response and reporting

In correspondence with Howe ISD families, Superintendent Kevin Wilson said Harvey has been barred from district property and contact with students and staff as the district cooperates with law enforcement.

In addition, Wilson said the incident has been reported to the Texas Education Agency and the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Background and employment history

Harvey's teaching certificate is currently under review by the Texas Education Agency. He previously worked in Keller ISD and Sanger ISD.

According to Wilson, Harvey passed fingerprint-based background checks upon being hired in June 2022.

"As with all employees, Harvey completed and passed an initial fingerprint-based background check that identifies criminal history results through both the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety," Wilson said. "Howe ISD maintains a subscription to all staff background reports for the entirety of their employment.

"... We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and are committed to transparency as this case develops, within the limits of what the law allows us to share and while maintaining confidentiality for any victim, as outlined by law."

Community urged to report concerns

Wilson urged anyone in the Howe ISD community with concerns or information to contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office at (817) 884-3099 or the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services at (800) 252-5400.

"We will continue to keep our community informed as appropriate," Wilson said.

Ongoing coverage

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.