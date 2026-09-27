Hot end to the North Texas weekend as thunderstorm chances kick back up

Sunday will be another hot day in North Texas, with highs reaching in the middle 90s this afternoon and winds from the south 5 to 10 mph.

Though conditions will be dry for most of the day, there is still a chance of an isolated shower or storm later in the afternoon and into the evening.

CBS News Texas

On Monday afternoon, more storms are possible. The morning low will be in the mid-70s and the high in the mid-90s. Expect partly cloudy skies and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

A better chance of rain is expected next workweek. An upper-level trough strengthens as it moves from west to east. At the surface, a cold front will tap into moisture from the Gulf and the Eastern Pacific. This will lead to storms and a healthy chance of rain.

The forecast for when the front will move through, how much rain there will be, how strong the storms will be, and the cooldown is still being ironed out. As for now, know that rain and highs in the 80s are expected by midweek.