Heat advisory continues in North Texas with feels-like temps soaring

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Above-normal temperatures return Friday, with highs expected to reach 100 degrees for the first time this month. Dewpoints in the low 70s will create humid conditions, pushing feels-like temperatures into the dangerous range, potentially exceeding 105 degrees. 

Hot weekend ahead, with slight chance of rain Sunday

Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend. Saturday's high is expected to reach the upper 90s, continuing the stretch of hot and humid conditions.

Sunday will be slightly cooler as the high-pressure ridge weakens and shifts westward. This change opens the door for limited rain chances from two directions — the northwest and southeast. While the overall chance of precipitation is only about 20 percent, it could help ease the extreme heat.

Dew points will rise, keeping heat index values in the triple digits. Most of the rain is expected to favor eastern counties and areas along the Interstate 45 corridor.

Any August day with below-normal high temperatures — even by a degree — is a small victory in Texas' hottest month. As for next week? Expect heat, but just the typical kind.

Jeff Ray

