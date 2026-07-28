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North Texas under a heat advisory for Tuesday

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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North Texas is warm and muggy to start Tuesday, and the heat continues this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower triple digits, and the feels-like temperatures may reach 109° at times.  A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. this evening.

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CBS News Texas

The triple-digit heat will intensify as we move through the end of the workweek. We'll see our highs top out around 104°, and our feels-like temperatures peak around 110° by Friday.

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CBS News Texas

A weak cold front will move through on Saturday, dropping our highs into the upper 90s, lows into the 70s, and bringing a brief humidity break for just a couple of days.  The triple-digit heat quickly returns by next Tuesday.

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CBS News Texas

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