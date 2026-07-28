North Texas under a heat advisory for Tuesday

North Texas is warm and muggy to start Tuesday, and the heat continues this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower triple digits, and the feels-like temperatures may reach 109° at times. A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. this evening.

CBS News Texas

The triple-digit heat will intensify as we move through the end of the workweek. We'll see our highs top out around 104°, and our feels-like temperatures peak around 110° by Friday.

CBS News Texas

A weak cold front will move through on Saturday, dropping our highs into the upper 90s, lows into the 70s, and bringing a brief humidity break for just a couple of days. The triple-digit heat quickly returns by next Tuesday.