How your donations are helping Dallas families build homes: North Texas Giving Day

How donations on North Texas Giving Day help non-profits serve the community

For thousands of nonprofits across the region, North Texas Giving Day isn't just another fundraiser — it's a lifeline.

The nation's largest single-day giving event supports a wide range of causes, from hunger relief and education to animal rescue and housing.

This year, more than 3,500 organizations have signed up, hoping to rally support from generous North Texans.

Addressing urgent housing needs

At Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, donations help chip away at a growing need for affordable housing.

"Texas is over 300,000 affordable homes short. Here in the Metroplex, we're about 16,000 short of affordable homes," said Ashley Brundage, CEO of Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity.

With the rising cost of housing, many families are struggling to find stability.

Habitat for Humanity leaders say every dollar given on North Texas Giving Day helps change that.

"Last year, we raised over $140,000. This year we're hoping to raise $200,000," Brundage said. "Every dollar goes back out into affordable housing — and it helps raise awareness about what we're doing in the community."

Giving day's impact grows yearly

Since it began 17 years ago, North Texas Giving Day has funneled more than $635 million into local nonprofits. The event is powered by the Communities Foundation of Texas, which covers administrative and credit card fees so that 100% of donations go directly to nonprofits.

"It's like a giant fundraising campaign, but it's all for these individual nonprofits to tell the world about what they do and why their mission and impact is so important here in North Texas," said Calvert Collins Bratton, chief relationships officer at Communities Foundation of Texas.

Support for every kind of cause

Whether your passion is housing, hunger relief, arts and culture, or animal rescue, there's a cause to fit every interest.

"This day is very meaningful to nonprofits because it galvanizes donors to all give at the same time and support the causes they care about."

North Texans can browse thousands of organizations and make donations now at NorthTexasGivingDay.org.