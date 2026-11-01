Foggy Sunday start in North Texas ahead of a sunnier afternoon

North Texas saw plenty of fog to start off Sunday morning, with a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. due to reduced visibility. The fog will lift throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Use low-beam headlights and drive slowly if planning on leaving the house this morning.

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We got an extra hour of sleep last night, and the sunrise this morning was at 6:45 a.m., about an hour earlier than yesterday. Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 am last night, so if you haven't already, set your clocks back an hour.

For the rest of Sunday, expect cloudy skies with more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to top out in the 80s in the afternoon, with winds from the southeast at 5 mph. Yesterday, the sunset was at 6:37 p.m., and today it will set at 5:36 p.m. After sunset, temperatures will dip back into the 70s; Monday morning, expect temperatures in the low 60s.

When heading out the door on Monday, dress warmly. Expect a cloudy day, temperatures in the middle 80s in the afternoon, and gusty winds ahead of the next front.

CBS News Texas

Monday night, a system will move through the area, bringing a chance of strong storms. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a level 2 out of 5 risk for scattered severe storms. Winds are the primary threat, but an isolated tornado is still a possibility. Be sure to have ways to get alerts overnight.

Rain may linger into Tuesday morning, but by the afternoon conditions are expected to clear. Election Day looks to be cool and windy.

The rest of the week, temperatures will be cooler, and the sun will shine.