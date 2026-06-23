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North Texas heats up with slim rain chances in the cards

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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North Texas is much quieter on Tuesday morning weather-wise, though there are very isolated storms across the northeast area. There is a low-end risk of an isolated strong-to-severe storm, but most areas will remain dry. As we move throughout the day today expect a mix of sun and clouds and hot temperatures.  Highs will be in the middle 90s with feels-like temperatures as hot as 107°. 

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CBS News Texas

The heat will be the main story throughout this week and into this weekend.  By this weekend, our actual highs will reach the 100°+ mark, which would be the first time this year as a ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern.  

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CBS News Texas

The average high for this time of year is 93°, so we are a little ahead of schedule for actual temperatures to be in the triple digits!  Winds increase this weekend, and feels-like temperatures will stay in the triple digits.

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CBS News Texas

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