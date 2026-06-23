North Texas heats up with slim rain chances in the cards

North Texas is much quieter on Tuesday morning weather-wise, though there are very isolated storms across the northeast area. There is a low-end risk of an isolated strong-to-severe storm, but most areas will remain dry. As we move throughout the day today expect a mix of sun and clouds and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the middle 90s with feels-like temperatures as hot as 107°.

CBS News Texas

The heat will be the main story throughout this week and into this weekend. By this weekend, our actual highs will reach the 100°+ mark, which would be the first time this year as a ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern.

CBS News Texas

The average high for this time of year is 93°, so we are a little ahead of schedule for actual temperatures to be in the triple digits! Winds increase this weekend, and feels-like temperatures will stay in the triple digits.