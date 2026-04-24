Interest in "service industry" jobs soars as AI threatens many white‑collar careers

Michael Hovland grew up in the Mid‑Cities area, helping his dad tinker on the family's cars to stretch the budget. After graduating from L.D. Bell, he said he wasn't even thinking about college.

"No. Absolutely not," he said while taking a break from service tech duties at Sam Pack Ford in Fort Worth. "I couldn't think about how I can afford it. Like, I could just be a technician, make money, and grow through that."

Hovland, who excelled in high school automotive repair courses, began working full-time right away. He thought he was set. Then something changed.

Mentorship opens unexpected doors

The shop foreman at Sam Pack encouraged him to take advantage of industry certification opportunities at Dallas College while also pursuing a degree. Hovland – who just turned 20 – will graduate with honors next month, debt‑free and surrounded by support.

"I've got teachers at Dallas College. I've got counselors helping me, success coaches, and my support system with my dealership as well," Hovland said. "How supportive they've been. It's just incredible. My future's not limited. If I want to, I can go into management and (I can) go into sales."

According to a Dallas College spokesperson, the Ford ASSET program is one example of the strong partnerships the school has built with local employers, tailoring curriculum to match workforce needs.

A familiar path for industry leaders

Hovland's story resonates with some in Sam Pack's management.

"I can see myself in him, my younger self," said shop foreman Roger Calderon. "That's where I started."

Calderon hired Hovland – and then encouraged him to use education as a tool to turn a good job as an automotive technician into a long‑term career.

"And sometimes you don't know where it's going to take you," said Calderon, who also completed the Ford ASSET training program and was later asked to teach. "My experiences have helped me get in the position I am right now that can help people like Michael start their careers and move forward."

Skilled trades remain resilient to AI

Automotive repair is just one of several service‑related fields where students can earn certifications at local community colleges — and secure higher‑paying careers largely untouched by AI. That includes plumbing, HVAC, welding, electrical work and more. Education leaders say the goal is to create pathways where AI is viewed as a tool, not a threat.

"Because I mean robots, maybe they can diagnose a car, but you don't know how accurate they are going to be," Hovland said. "There's always problems that you could never imagine unless you are a technician seeing these problems. You need that human touch."

After all, he said, "It's not a job. It's a career. And that's a great thing."