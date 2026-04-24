As AI reshapes jobs, North Texas programs steer students toward hands‑on careers With AI‑related layoffs making headlines, interest in skilled trades and service careers is rising — helped by strong high‑school training programs across North Texas. Educators say the goal is to prepare students for jobs where AI is a tool, not a threat. At a Fort Worth dealership repair shop, technicians stressed that while computers are part of the work, the industry still relies heavily on human skill. One student, Michael Hovland, said he grew up fixing cars with his dad and sees the field as a stable, rewarding path.