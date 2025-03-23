North Texas Food Bank shares concerns for small farmers, food-insecure communities after USDA budget cuts

President Trump's efforts to reduce federal spending by slashing agency budgets are raising concerns among those who advocate for food-insecure people across North Texas.

Texas already leads the nation in the number of people facing hunger, and the DFW area has the third-highest number of people facing food insecurity in the state.

Specifically, proponents worry that the U.S. Department of Agriculture budget cuts for the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS) and the Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) program will be felt at food banks, and also among the farmers that help to supply them.

Currently, about 35% of the food North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) distributes consists of fresh produce, funded in part by USDA funds.

"Not only did it help feed the network that we have here in North Texas, [but] it was also a great economic stimulus program for farmers who produce crops that feed our neighbors," said Anne Readhimer, Chief Impact Officer, NTFB.

Historically, the USDA has awarded funds to the state for food assistance purchases of domestic local foods for distribution to schools and childcare institutions; locally, North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) was awarded $9.2 million through the LFPA (Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program)/

Readhimer said NTFB used those funds to purchase produce and meat from Texas farms, but the recent cuts will likely have widespread economic consequences, particularly for small farmers, food-insecure communities and children.

"The funding [that] was coming from the government was eliminated with some other streams [and] we're still waiting to get a better understanding [but] how we're going to make up, is really just pivoting," she added in a recent interview with CBS News Texas.

In a statement to CBS News Texas Saturday about the funding cuts, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said he believes the state will continue to offer sustainable food solutions.

"I recognize that the USDA's budget cuts are intended to eliminate fraud, abuse, and waste. However, even well-functioning programs that deliver real results are undergoing reviews to ensure fairness. These changes also provide an opportunity for states to assume greater responsibility in shaping their own programs," Miller said. "Texas and the Texas Department of Agriculture do not depend on this funding to maintain a strong program. We've been at the forefront for years, developing sustainable initiatives. Texas will continue to effectively operate successful Farm to School and Farm to Food Bank programs."

However, that resulting pivot could have a startling impact on the more than 250,000 children facing hunger in North Texas, during a time of inflation and already rising food prices.

Without the funding, NTFB fears some schools will struggle to maintain their current nutritious meal programs, with a larger concern over a squeeze for the children who might not otherwise be getting their needs met at school.

"Inflation, though it has leveled out quite a bit, that's been a huge impact on working families in north Texas and things have been tight, so everyone is just needing a little bit more help these days," added Readhimer.

In the meantime, NTFB said it relies heavily on support from the community, in the form of money donations, time and advocacy for stronger policies at the federal level, like the Farm Bill, to help provide a more stable food supply to food banks across the country, and the people they serve.

"[Food insecurity] is just really not knowing where your next meal is going to come from and many families are just one small expense away," said Readhimer.