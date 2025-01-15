North Texas faces significant temperature drop as Arctic front moves in

North Texas began Wednesday with temperatures near or below freezing across most of the region. However, the area quickly warmed up under bountiful sunshine. The southeastern parts of North Texas saw a warmer morning due to increased cloud cover.

Northerly surface winds keeps North Texas cool on Wednesday, but the insolation will overcome the northerly flow and boost temperatures into the upper 50s across the metroplex. This gradual warming trend will continue through the end of the work week, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the 60s.

CBS News Texas

Unfortunately, the warm-up is not long lived. An arctic front is forecast to move through North Texas on Friday night, resulting in afternoon temperatures that are 15 degrees colder than the mid-60s expected on Friday.

Saturday's "high temperature" will most likely be at midnight, with temperatures dropping toward sunrise. With a lot of sunshine, afternoon temperatures will "warm" back into the mid-40s, but it will feel like the 30s most of the afternoon.

On Sunday morning, actual temperatures will be in the mid to low 20s, with feels like temperatures in the teens.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Sunday due to the arrival of the arctic air, so keep winter coats close by.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

The arctic air stays in North Texas into next week, and Monday morning's feels like temperatures will be dangerously cold, dipping into the single digits in some places.

Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days for not only the cold, but also the low possibility of light snow in North Texas.

There is dry air in place that the atmosphere will have to overcome for snow to occur; however, forecast models show a marginal consensus suggesting light snow.

CBS News Texas

The EURO model indicates some snow for the southeastern parts of North Texas overnight from Monday to Tuesday, while the GFS model keeps the area dry during that time.

The First Alert meteorologists are confident that the arctic air will settle in, but confidence for snowfall in North Texas are low. They will continue to monitor the long-range forecast models and adjust predictions accordingly.

In the meantime, enjoy the milder temperatures over the next few days before this significant arctic blast arrives this weekend.

CBS News Texas