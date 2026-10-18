North Texas gets a great cap to the weekend before temperatures rise again

Sunday is teed up to be a beautiful end to the weekend for North Texas and a great final day for the State Fair of Texas. Expect high clouds to dissipate throughout the day, mild winds from the southeast, and temperatures to top out in the low 70s in the afternoon.

CBS News Texas

Monday will also be fabulous weather-wise, with the morning starting off cool. Grab the jacket heading out the door, but you don't need it by the afternoon. Most of North Texas will wake up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures climb into the upper 70s with winds from the southeast at 5 mph.

A high-pressure system is building this week, meaning temperatures will climb above average next week. By the end of the week, highs are expected to reach the upper 80s, and southeasterly winds will increase humidity.

The next cold front and a slight chance of rainfall are forecast to move through at the end of next weekend into the following week.