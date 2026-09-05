North Texas' Labor Day outlook features plenty of heat and sunshine

A ridge of high pressure is strengthening over the plains, leading to above-average temperatures and mostly dry conditions this Labor Day weekend in North Texas.

Expect temperatures to climb into the middle 90s by lunch Saturday and to top out around 99 degrees in the late afternoon. Winds are mild out of the southeast and will continue to pump in moisture across the region. The marginally high dew point temperatures will push the heat index to around 106 degrees in some spots.

CBS News Texas

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 pm tonight due to dangerously high temperatures. Be sure to take heat precautions while enjoying the holiday weekend.

There have been 51 consecutive days without measurable rainfall at DFW Airport, and today may be another one. Vertical mixing will occur today, increasing the chance of showers or storms popping up in the afternoon and early evening for counties southeast of the metroplex. Most of North Texas will stay dry and see sunshine.

CBS News Texas

Triple-digits are here to stay through the next week. So far, there have been 40 days with temperatures of 100 degrees, and more are forecast.